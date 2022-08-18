United Way marks 80 years with annual Unitas

JACKSON, Tenn. — United Way of West Tennessee celebrated 80 years of service at the Carl Perkins Civic Center on Thursday.

“We call this event Unitas. Unitas is Latin for unity, and that’s our goal here in West Tennessee: to create a unified community for everyone. And we do that primarily through supporting work in the areas of health, education and financial stability,” said United Way of West Tennessee CEO and President Matt Marshall.

The event featured food catered by the DoubleTree, live music, a silent auction, award recognition and a very special guest.

“This is an event that we put on during our anniversary years. So we normally will invite a special guest to come. Normally it’s sports related, so in the past we’ve had Kurt Warner, Peyton Manning. And this year, again, we’re so excited to have George Foreman,” Marshall said.

Professional boxer, entrepreneur, author and minister George Foreman took pictures with guests and gave a speech. Right after some attendees were acknowledged for their work in the community.

“I’ve worked on United Way board for about seven years now. Great staff,” said Leigh Anne Bentley, an award recipient.

Bentley was just one of several award recipients all being recognized for their work with the organization and in the community.

“I am just very appreciative of the award tonight. The fact that they recognize leadership and different people in our community. It’s not me, it’s a group effort. There are so many people who play a vital role, so many nonprofits that play a vital role in our community. So I appreciate the recognition, but I know there so many people in the community that are so deserving of this,” Bentley said.

Proceeds from Thursday night’s event will help fund many of the programs through the United Way of West Tennessee.

