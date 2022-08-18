US Marshals says man wanted in Dyersburg found in Florida

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man charged with four counts of rape of a child out of Dyersburg was found in Florida.

The US Marshals Service says that a warrant was issued for 50-year-old Robert Galler earlier in the month of August.

After taking over the case, Marshals say that on Aug. 16, a tip came in that said that Galler was in Jacksonville, Florida.

They say just three hours later, Galler was found and arrested without incident in the north Florida city and taken to a local jail.

Marshals say that Galler is being extradited back to Dyersburg.

