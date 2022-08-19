Customers line up for chance to win free year of pizza

JACKSON, Tenn. — Pizza Hut has officially opened on South Highland in Jackson. To mark the day, they held a giveaway for their first 25 customers.

Customers line up for chance to win free year of pizza (2)

Customers line up for chance to win free year of pizza (4)

Customers line up for chance to win free year of pizza (3)

Customers line up for chance to win free year of pizza (1)

A few customers, like Daniel Lutrell, took the extra effort to get there even earlier than normal to ensure they won free pizza for a year.

“We got here at six in the morning. I said to come at seven, but we got here at six,” Lutrell said.

As the newest addition to the Jackson Pizza Hut locations, they have made it more accessible to customers who live and work in the Bemis area, such as Byron McNeal, a local employee at Bob Parker.

“I work at Bob Parker. We like Pizza Hut pizza too. That’s normally where we get it from,” McNeal said.

Many are thankful to Pizza Hut for going above and beyond by giving out the free pizza cards that allow customers to use the card once a month for a year to enjoy free pizza.

One of the customers who benefited from the giveaway was Jeremy Bratcher, who wanted to give his thanks.

“Thank you to Pizza Hut and their employees. The Pizza Hut here on South Highland, they are great! They have a remarkable staff, their wait time here, they have been slammed all morning, and they are popping them out like candy,” Bratcher said.

The new Pizza Hut is located at 2097 South Highland in Jackson.

Find more local news here.