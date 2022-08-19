Details emerge on arrest of Madison Co. Judge Harvey, court date set

JACKSON, Tenn. — A court date has been set for a local judge.

Madison County General Sessions Court Judge Hugh Harvey, Jr. has been arrested on two charges.

The first being driving under the influence, and the second being possession of a handgun while under the influence.

According to an affidavit from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Harvey was stopped due to a failure to maintain the lane around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday night.

The THP officer stated Harvey’s vehicle ran off the road and struck the treeline near Windy City Road and Wrights Mill Drive.

The affidavit also states there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from Harvey, and he had bloodshot, watery eyes, as well as slurred speech.

Harvey was asked to perform a sobriety test, but the officer says it was stopped after Harvey was unable to remain standing. Harvey did submit to a blood draw.

According to the report, a 22-caliber pistol was found in Harvey’s glove box.

Harvey was scheduled for an arraignment at the Madison County General Sessions Court.

A court date has been set for October 11 at 1 p.m.

