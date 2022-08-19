Family, friends remember Chaqita Stanley in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Family and friends gathered at a local park to remember the life of a loved one.

“They were just all my babies. We used to stay all night with each other, and now it’s just so hard that’s she’s gone,” one family member said.

Chaqita Stanley was shot and killed by her boyfriend Nathaniel Ellis on Aug. 9 in Bolivar. Now almost two weeks later, her loved ones continue to remember and cherish her name.

“Chakita was one of my babies. I named her and her twin sister Laquita. They all my babies. I love them. It just didn’t seem real until I saw her in a casket, that I know she was gone, but it just didn’t seem real to me,” one family member said.

Many of Stanley’s family and friends all gathered in Bolivar to remember here and highlight the life-changing effects of gun and domestic violence in the community.

“We just loved her so much. She and the whole family we’re going to miss her she was a lively person she loved hard and she lived hard and I’m just so sad to see her die the way that she did,” one family member said.

There were about a hundred people in attendance for a balloon release the family held to remember a life, that was taken too soon.

Nathaniel Ellis is currently being held at the Hardeman County Criminal Justice Center.

