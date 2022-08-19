Jackson’s LANA community hosts yard sale

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local residents have gotten together in the LANA area to shop and build community.

Diana Cotten is a new resident of the community and the business owner of the Jackson Pride Commercial and Residential Cleaning.

She decided to have a yard sale and invited other members of her community to join. She says the response was greater than she could imagine.

“There is a wide variety of different items that’s available. I went to a few yard sales myself this morning and you may run across some really good treasures,” Cotten said.

The LANA Yard Sale has 38 homes participating and will continue through Saturday, Aug. 20. For more information, click you can check our their Facebook group here.

