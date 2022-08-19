Lane College official receives award

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Lane College representative has been award for his service.

According to a news release, Atty. Richard Donnell, who has served as the Senior Advisor to the President at Lane College, was awarded the Harold Love Outstanding Community Service Award.

The award was given by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission to Donnell, who advocates for the college on the local, state and federal levels, the release says.

“I am humbled and honored to receive this community service award from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. To be recognized by such an august body is indeed an honor and I thank its members for this recognition,” Donnell said.

