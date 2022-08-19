McCaig’s Movie Mayhem: Beast Review

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Eli McCaig is here with a review of Universal Studios’ Beast.

Recently widowed Dr. Nate Daniels and his two teenage daughters travel to a South African game reserve managed by Martin Battles, an old family friend and wildlife biologist. However, what begins as a journey of healing soon turns into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of bloodthirsty poachers, begins stalking them.

The movie is available exclusively in theaters.

