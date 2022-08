Mugshots : Madison County : 08/18/22 – 08/19/22

Christian Hughes Christian Hughes: Simple domestic assault

Ashley Thompson Ashley Thompson: Violation of community corrections

Bryan Mitchelson Bryan Mitchelson: Possession of methamphetamine, contraband in penal institution

Charles Thompson Charles Thompson: Public intoxication

Dayvon Beasley Dayvon Beasley: Burglary



Eric White Eric White: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Jasmine Cole Jasmine Cole: Violation of probation

Jeremy Wilson Jeremy Wilson: Violation of community corrections

Patience Chatman Patience Chatman: Aggravated assault

Richard Lawane Richard Lawane: Simple domestic assault



Robert Rednour Robert Rednour: Violation of probation

Sarah Reeves Sarah Reeves: Violation of probation

Travon Macklin Travon Macklin: Burglary

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/18/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/19/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.