Rain Chances Return this Weekend to West TN!

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast Update for August 19th:

You don’t need the umbrella or jacket if you are heading out to the football games tonight, but you might need to keep an eye on the sky this weekend. Some isolated showers will pop up on Saturday and especially on Sunday as a weak front will move through West Tennessee. The showers should clear out though early next week. We will have your weekend hour by hour breakdown and the latest on chances for storms and showers where you live, coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Friday night looks to be a really nice for all of West Tennessee with lows expected to drop into the mid to upper 60s. Skies will remain mostly clear early to partly cloudy late and the winds will be light or calm and vary in direction overnight. Showers are NOT expected and Friday night football weather looks to be shaping up to be fantastic in the 70s during the games.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend will have a little bit of something for everyone. Saturday looks nicer than Sunday as showers are expected to return for the back half of the weekend. As of now it appears most of the day on Saturday will be dry with mostly sunny skies early and partly cloudy skies late. Rain showers could return late Saturday night but may not show up until Sunday morning as well. Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 80s and Sunday mid 80s are expected from the increase in clouds and shower chances. The winds will come out of the southwest most of weekend increasing the humidity some from where it will be at for the majority of the work week.

NEXT WEEK:

Rain chances are expected to continue again for the first half of the work week. Rain chances continue early Monday for West Tennessee as the next slow moving front will move through the region. The showers should clear out Monday but could linger into Tuesday for some of our southern counties depending on how long it takes for the front to move out. Highs on Monday will reach the mid 80s. Tuesday we could see mid to upper 80s depending on how fast the front moves out and if we see the sun peaking out into the late afternoon hours. Wednesday looks to be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. Lows next week will typically be in the mid to upper 60s. Severe weather is NOT expected again with this front but some locations may end up with an inch of rain before the system moves out. The winds will start out of the northwest on Monday and turn to the north on Tuesday and come from the northeast of Wednesday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After a very hot and dry July, August has started out a little cooler and so far has been a wet start to the month as well. It appears the extreme heat may be over with but another heat wave or two could still move in before the summer is over. There will be more chances for severe weather but overall, August and September are typically low for severe weather development. The tropics have been very quiet so far but usually begin to heat up towards the end of the summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

