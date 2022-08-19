Rev. James Edgar “Jim” Perry

1944 – 2022

Rev. James Edgar “Jim” Perry, age 78, resident of Moscow, Tennessee

and husband of Betty Parks Perry, departed this life Tuesday morning,

August 16, 2022 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.

Jim was born July 15, 1944 in Belmont, Tennessee, the son of the late

Willie Lee Perry and Vera Mae Scott Perry. He was also preceded in death

by his son, Michael Shawn Perry and his brother, Robert Lee Perry.

Jim was a truck driver in earlier years and served as a minister for many

years. He loved the Lord and his ministry. He was the owner of Wholly Cow

Restaurant in Moscow and was a Golden Gloves Champion in the 60’s. He

loved joking with his family and friends and loved his dogs, Buck and Rex.

Jim enjoyed the many special times he had with his family.

Rev. Perry is survived by his wife of 35 years, Betty Parks Perry of

Moscow, TN; his daughter, Juanita Plasman and her husband, Carlos of

Belgium; three stepdaughters, Chandra Lynn Smith, Vicki Prowell and her

husband, Rob and Charlotte Jones and her husband, Lloyd; his sister,

Marie Perry Beek and her husband, Harold of Muskegon, MI; his brother,

Willie Louis Perry and his wife, Charlotte of Munford, TN; two

granddaughters, Kandis Godwin Ballew and her husband, Michael and

Kimberly Dawn Godwin, both from Georgia; four grandsons, Kelby James

Godwin, also from Georgia, Michael and Dennis Kelso and Jacob Jones, all

from Arkansas; two granddaughters, Abbie Wilmoth and Caroline Jones,

both from Arkansas; numerous great-grandchildren and a host of nieces

and nephews.

Funeral Services for Rev. Perry will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, August 22,

2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Ken Padell

officiating. Interment will follow in the Belmont Cemetery at Mason. A

visitation for Rev. Perry will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Monday, August

22, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Michael Kelso, Dennis Kelso,

Bobby Parks, Kelby Godwin, Michael Bellew and Sammie Parks.

