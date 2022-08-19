Suspects sought after burglary of Jackson convenience store

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for suspects after the burglary of a convenience store in Jackson.







According to Crime Stoppers, the BP located on East Chester Street was broken into around 1 a.m. on Friday.

Officers with the Jackson Police Department arrived to find the front door broken out and determined cash, lottery tickets and cigars were stolen.

Security footage captured two black males breaking the glass, entering the store and stealing the items.

If anyone recognizes the individuals or has information on the incident, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477 or use the P3 mobile app.

