WBBJ says ‘goodbye’ to anchor/reporter Conley Grayson Norris

Conley Grayson Norris joined the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News team in August 2020. Since then, Conley Grayson has told countless stories throughout the community and helped kick off the day with a good start on Good Morning West Tennessee. Now, we say “goodbye” as she prepares to take on her next chapter.

































What has your experience been like living in West Tennessee and interacting with the community?

“Before I moved to West Tennessee, I knew nothing about it. I quickly learned y’all are some of the nicest people with the best barbecue ever! My favorite part of my job is getting to do something new and meeting new people everyday. I was able to connect with so many of you and have made some forever friends. I appreciate all of you for being so welcoming and making my job so much fun! My time in West Tennessee has been nothing short of amazing!”

Are there any stories that left a lasting impact on you?

“There are too many stories to choose from! I have covered everything from the nursing home opening back up during Covid, the Nashville bombing, snow storms, to the first day of school! It didn’t matter if the story was sad or happy, each story I learned something new. Thank you for trusting me to tell your stories! I will forever value the things y’all have taught me.”

What are some of your favorite memories working at the station?

“Let me start off by saying my co-workers make waking up at 2 a.m. fun! It didn’t matter if we were covering elections, standing in a few inches of snow, or eating terrible jelly beans…we always had fun. The people at WBBJ are incredibly driven to bring you the best news and smiles. To the people who saw my mistakes, I hope I brought you a smile because Tom and Moe would be behind the camera on the floor laughing! I have learned so much, and I couldn’t have asked for a better station to start my career. I am so grateful for my amazing coworkers who helped me become the journalist I am today. I feel very blessed to have worked with people who were my biggest supporters, mentors, and friends.”

What’s next for you?

“I will be continuing my news career in Charleston, South Carolina. I am very happy to be staying in the south, and also excited to be closer to the beach! In addition, I am getting married this month — such an exciting time in my life!”

How can people keep up with your journey?

“Don’t be a stranger! You can keep up with my journey on Instagram @conleygrayson .”

What would you say to the people who have supported your work?

“Thank you so much! I can’t express enough gratitude to the people who have shown me kindness during my time here in Jackson. Every person who stopped and spoke to me would make my day! Each one of my stories meant so much to me and I appreciate y’all for being so supportive. Thank you again for letting me into your homes every weekday morning for the past two years. I will miss y’all!”

Join us in wishing Conley Grayson the best of luck! We will miss you!