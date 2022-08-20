Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) – The family of a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah who sustained a head injury after falling from the top bunk of his bed at the dormitory complex says he has been moved from intensive care and is able to walk with support.

Easton Oliverson, a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team out of Santa Clara, Utah, suffered the injury Monday and was originally listed in critical condition.

But a post on an Instagram account the family set up to share updates said he is back in a standard hospital room and can communicate with his parents.

Little League International also approved the team’s decision to add Easton’s brother to the roster in his place.

