Jackson organizations partner to clean up the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. –Keep Jackson Beautiful and Jackson Sanitation teamed up to help keep the Hub city clean.

The City of Jackson held their first Community Clean Up day. Residents had the chance to drop off tires, furniture, mattresses and box springs.

There were two locations where people could dump, one being located at the fairgrounds and another at Muse Park.

This event is to prevent illegal dumping and have a place where people can legally and responsibly dump objects.

“We see a lot of these large items that we’re collecting today, tires, furniture, mattresses on the sides of roads, illegally dumped. It’s because we don’t have a resource for people to bring that to regularly, and so we wanted to offer that as a resource for the community, to be able to bring those in for free,” said Robin Chance, Recycling coordinator, City of Jackson.

The next clean up will be in September and another in October, the hope is to have more places for people to dump their trash.