Rain Chances Remain this Weekend Ahead of Incoming Cold Front

Weather Update – August 20, 2022 – 6: 30PM

TODAY:

We started off this morning a little cool but it didn’t take long for humidity to arrive ahead of some storms and showers. Many across the region saw some rain, with Jackson getting half an inch. Overnight, rain chances do remain but remain very low. Lows are expected to drop into the lower 70’s with mostly cloudy skies. The bulk of the showers and storms may pick back up early in the morning, around 4-5AM.

TOMORROW:

Rain should begin fairly early and continue over the course of the day. No organized severe threat is expected but a few strong storms may move into the severe category. Highs are expected to remain in the lower 80’s with humid conditions. Mostly cloudy skies and winds around 5-10 MPH will continue as well. Overnight, rain chances drop to 20% and lows reach in the upper 60’s.

THIS WEEK:

After a cold front passes early Monday morning, rain chances will drop off and sunshine will appear. Partly cloudy skies should become mostly clear by the evening. Highs remain in the mid-80’s but dew points remain low as well, making it less humid. By Tuesday, mostly clear skies should remain with highs in the mid 80’s. Dew points increase slightly but still aren’t intolerable. By Wednesday however, expect some southerly flow to return momentarily and dew points to increase once again. Humidity remains for the west of the week with temps in the mid to upper 80’s. A stationary front will remain to our south and may bring some rain chances Thursday- Saturday for those south of I-40 but nothing to cancel plans over just yet.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

