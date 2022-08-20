Scattered Showers And Storms Will Increase Into The Weekend

Saturday Forecast Update for August 20th:

Some scattered heavy downpours this morning on the edge of a warm front that is stretching over the area this morning. We’ve already seen radar estimates up to 2 inches that’s fallen in some of the heavier showers. While some of us in and around Jackson and Lexington have had heavy rain, most have seen little or no rain at all.

A few more pop ups will be possible for Saturday afternoon, especially in the southern counties near the MS/TN line later today.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend will have a little bit of something for everyone. Saturday looks nicer than Sunday as showers are expected to return for the back half of the weekend. As of now it appears most of the day on Saturday will be dry with mostly sunny skies early and partly cloudy skies late. Rain showers could return late Saturday night but may not show up until Sunday morning as well. Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 80s and Sunday mid 80s are expected from the increase in clouds and shower chances. The winds will come out of the southwest most of weekend increasing the humidity some from where it will be at for the majority of the work week.

Showers and storms will be ongoing into parts of Saturday. Here is a look at the current radar showing any showers or storms around west Tennessee:

NEXT WEEK:

Rain chances are expected to continue again for the first half of the work week. Rain chances continue early Monday for West Tennessee as the next slow moving front will move through the region. The showers should clear out Monday but could linger into Tuesday for some of our southern counties depending on how long it takes for the front to move out. Highs on Monday will reach the mid 80s. Tuesday we could see mid to upper 80s depending on how fast the front moves out and if we see the sun peaking out into the late afternoon hours. Wednesday looks to be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. Lows next week will typically be in the mid to upper 60s. Severe weather is NOT expected again with this front but some locations may end up with an inch of rain before the system moves out. The winds will start out of the northwest on Monday and turn to the north on Tuesday and come from the northeast of Wednesday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After a very hot and dry July, August has started out a little cooler and so far has been a wet start to the month as well. It appears the extreme heat may be over with but another heat wave or two could still move in before the summer is over. There will be more chances for severe weather but overall, August and September are typically low for severe weather development. The tropics have been very quiet so far but usually begin to heat up towards the end of the summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

