Auditions are still being held for “Sweeney Todd” at The Ned

JACKSON, Tenn. — Auditions are still being held for an upcoming show.

According to information from The Ned, auditions are still taking place for the upcoming performance of “Sweeney Todd.”

The show will take place October 27-31 at The Ned in Jackson.

The auditions will continue with day two on Monday, August 22, from 7-9 pm.

Anyone interested in participating, can visit this link and click on the tab marked “Sweeney Todd” to find additional information and to sign up for a spot.

