Update: Circle of Hope Telethon raises $1.5 million

JACKSON, Tenn. –The 2022 Circles of Hope Telethon surpasses their goal and raises over 5 million dollars.

Original story:

JACKSON, Tenn. –An annual fundraiser for one local organization returns with the not only the goal of raising funds. Its mission is to help children and families secure hope.

Wbbj-7 Eyewitness news takes us behind the scenes to the Circles of Hope Telethon.

















The Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse, conducted its annual telethon at the Carl Perkins Civic Center today.

With the need for children and families all throughout the West TN area increasing, the funds are needed in order for those needs to be met.

Chairperson of the Board for the Carl Perkins Center, Kayla Taylor tells us why having the telethon is essential for West TN to give monetarily.

“The telethon brings awareness to all of West Tennessee because it’s a public event. WBBJ puts this live on air, it’s just a great way for people to understand what the Carl Perkins Center does and how it’s intricately involved with families across the entire West Tennessee area,” Taylor said.

Pam Nash, President/CEO of the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse, shares her hopes in surpassing the previous year’s total.

“Last year, we raised $1,414,000. And our goal is to hopefully beat that. But you know that the community in West Tennessee have been so giving and supporting the center in so many ways. So, I’m sure that they’re going to reach out and help us again today,” Nash said.

With such a big goal it is important to focus on the why. Trey Cleek, President of the Jackson Exchange Club, reminds us why it is important to give towards helping West TN families.

“Our staff conducted over 1000 forensic interviews last year, our staff helped serve almost 4000 children in West Tennessee last year, almost 7000 total individuals because we also service their family members. And as Miss Nash reminded us a moment ago, that our services are free. And that’s why these fundraisers like the Circle of Hope Telethon are so important to our center,” Cleek said.

The telethon is still going on on our sister station , WBBJ ABC 7 until 6 this evening.

You still have time to make a pledge, to make a difference in the lives of children and families across West Tennessee.