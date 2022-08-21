Passing Front Could Bring More Showers Overnight

Weather Update – Sunday, August 21, 2022 – 5:15PM

TODAY:

Rain continued this morning in showers and strong storms. Rain total accumulations were greatest south of I-40 but may increase even more tonight. Showers continue before the passing front early tomorrow morning. Lows may drop into the upper 60’s with a light breeze. Tomorrow after the passing front, clearer skies and drier conditions may set in.

TOMORROW:

After a cold front passes early Monday morning, rain chances will drop off and sunshine will appear. Partly cloudy skies should become mostly clear by the evening. Highs remain in the mid-80’s but dew points remain low as well, making it less humid.

THIS WEEK:

By Tuesday, mostly clear skies should remain with highs in the mid 80’s. Dew points remain tolerable. The front from Monday will become stationary to our south that could bring scattered showers to those south of I-40 for the remainder of the week. By Wednesday, humidity remains for the rest of the week with temps in the mid to upper 80’s. A little bit of sunshine may be possible Thursday and Friday with highs nearing the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. By this weekend, rain chances clear out but the heat and humidity remain.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com