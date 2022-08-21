Police arrest several after panic at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Nine people were arrested at the Kentucky State Fair, which closed Saturday night after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement, authorities said.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement on Twitter that the fair began a “soft close” at about 10 p.m. Saturday to ensure the safety of attendees. Police said there were no reported injuries.

The initial investigation shows that a group of people “caused panic with noise-making devices, leading fair goers to believe shots” had been fired, police said Sunday in a news release. Investigators have found no physical evidence that a weapon was fired, but the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Three adults and six minors were charged with offenses including disorderly conduct, menacing, possession of stolen property and possession of a handgun, police said.

The fair resumed normal operations on Sunday, officials said.

The Kentucky State Fair, which began Thursday, is an annual multi-day event held at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.

