American Legion Legacy Run rides into Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Members of the National Legacy Run are continuing to pay tribute to veterans across the nation.

National Legacy Run in Jackson

National Legacy Run in Jackson

National Legacy Run in Jackson

National Legacy Run in Jackson

The roar of hundreds of motorcycles rolled on to the roadway headed for the American Legion’s National Convention.

The 16th annual Legacy Run began Sunday afternoon at the USS Battleship Memorial in Mobile, Alabama. Veterans make the days-long journey through several states, raising money for scholarship donations.

“Anytime we get a chance to interact with our brother and sister veterans, we will do it. And coming to a veteran’s home and letting our riders get off their bikes and interact with these veterans, and brighten their spirits, and in turn they’re brightening ours. There’s no better way for us to spend our afternoon,” said Mark Clark, the National Chairman of the American Legion Riders.

Organizers estimated more than 250 bikes took part this year. Monday’s ride wrapped up the first day of their journey.

The National Legacy Run is expected to reach Milwaukee, Wisconsin by Thursday. Those wanting to participate can register on their website.

Find more local news here.