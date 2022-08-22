Battle of the Badges pits fire, police against each other in eating contest

JACKSON, Tenn. — Texas Roadhouse hosted a charity event called the Battle of the Badges on Monday.

It kicked off with a rib eating contest between the Jackson Police Department and the Jackson Fire Department. The winner will have funds donated to the charity of their choice.

“Being a benefit to raise funds for the Jackson Carl Perkins Exchange Club. All proceeds of next Monday’s dine to donate, well 10% of the proceeds, go to the Exchange Club,” said Iris Barnes, Marketer for the Jackson Texas Roadhouse.

The Jackson Fire Department finished first in the rib eating contest.

There was also live music and kids activities.

