Carl Alexander Stewart, age 80, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at his home in Stanton, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 12:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home. Burial to follow in the Stanton Cemetery. A visitation for the Stewart Family will be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.

Mr. Stewart was born in Haywood County, TN, on August 29, 1941, to the late George William Stewart and June Chaney Stewart. He worked as a Contractor and a Farmer his whole life, enjoying everything outdoors, especially deer hunting. He loved to joke around, helping others and loved spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Also preceding him in death is one son: Clinton Allen Stewart; three brothers: Billy Stewart, Jamie Stewart, Charlie Stewart; and two grandchildren.

Mr. Stewart is survived by his wife: Evelyn Norman Stewart of Stanton, TN; two sons: Carl Alexander Stewart, Jr. and Clayton Ashley Stewart both of Stanton, TN, Shane Anthony Stewart (Ashley) of Alamo, TN; two daughters: Camille Beaver (Lemuel) of Brighton, TN, Christy Cone (Shane) of Brownsville, TN; one brother: Jerry Stewart (Pat) of Sidney, Ohio; one sister: Mary Ann Richards; He leaves behind a legacy of eleven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made toward funeral expenses to the Brownsville Funeral Home.

Serving as pallbearers are Shane Stewart, Carl Stewart, Jr., Sam Rogers, Chad Rodgers, Trevor Cone and Shane Cone.