City leaders announce ‘City Hall Pop-up’ event coming soon

JACKSON, Tenn.–Have you ever wanted to stop by city hall to have your questions answered but didn’t have the resources available to get there? Now city hall is coming to you..

Jackson City Hall is planning their first ‘City Hall Pop-up’ this next week where many department heads in city hall will be there to say ‘Hello’ and answer any questions you may have..

The meeting will be held at Shirlene Mercer Park on East Chester Street, August 29 from 4 to 6 in the evening.

Various officials attending including Jackson Mayor Scott Conger, the fire department, sanitation and many more.

“We recognize that a lot of residents can’t make it down to city hall during business hours or they don’t have transportation up here, so we’re taking the chance to bring the mayor, to bring department heads to different places around the city so they can get their questions answered,” said Claire Pierson, Community Development Coordinator with the City of Jackson.

Your time at the pop-up session can be as long or as short as you would like. You can simply drive up, ask your questions, and leave.

If this is a success, they hope to do more in the future across the City of Jackson.