City of Jackson holds first Community Clean-Up

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson held its first Community Clean-Up Day event.

The event was held Monday, and was aimed at reducing the amount of illegal dumping in the city, according to a news release from the City of Jackson.

“The first community clean up event on this past Saturday was a great foundation for future waste-reducing efforts. This is a convenient disposal opportunity to help keep trash and unsightly objects off our streets,” said City of Jackson, TN Health and Sanitation Department Director Leilani Mills. “We encourage our community to utilize these resources and spread the words about our efforts to keep

Jackson beautiful and clean.”

The city says they were able to collect 48 mattresses, 89 pieces of furniture, and 90 tires at two different sites. The city says 40 tarps were also given some of those who participated.

“The community clean-up day was a great success with over 200 items properly disposed of,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger. “I want to say thank you to our citizens who took advantage of this event and to our employees who worked to make it happen.”

Officials with the city say they hope to hold similar events in the future. They say one will be in September.

