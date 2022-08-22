Health department gives update on monkeypox, COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — In early August, the Biden administration declared monkeypox as a public health emergency.

On Friday, the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department announced that the county had one confirmed monkeypox case.

“So far, as of this morning, we’ve given a total of six doses of that vaccine here from our health department. Just remember, you have to meet certain criteria for it to be eligible to receive a monkeypox vaccine at this time. That is just because of its limited supply,” said Mallory Cooke, the Public Information Officer for the health department.

Being around someone with a confirmed case or having multiple sexual partners are just some of the criteria for the vaccine. If you are exposed to the disease, you may develop a few symptoms before seeing a rash.

“Typically, those flu-like symptoms come first, and then a few days later you’ll get the rash. Once the rash is fully recovered, you got a new layer of skin, then you’re recovered from monkey pox. But COVID and monkeypox spread very differently,” Cooke said.

Although one person in Madison County has monkeypox, more than hundreds have COVID-19.

Madison County is considered a high-COVID-19 community level, meaning people should still take the needed precautions to keep themselves safe.

“CDC still recommends, right now, wearing a mask in-doors, in public places, get tested if you experience symptoms or make sure you are up-to-date on your vaccines. Folks who are immunocompromised are more at-risk for getting seriously ill,” Cooke said.

Over the last 14 days, Madison County averaged 40.9 new cases per day. That 40.9 isn’t entirely accurate since the number does not include at-home tests.

“Over the last seven days our average percent positive was 34.9%. So right around 35%. Just remember, that number is likely higher because folks test at home and they don’t have to report those numbers,” Cooke said.

You can call the health department if you have any questions regarding information on monkeypox and covid 19

To see if you meet the criteria, you can call the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department at (731) 423-3020 for COVID-19 or monkeypox vaccines.

Read more from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on monkeypox here.

