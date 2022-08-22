JMCSS sees success in academic growth from previous school year

JACKSON, Tenn.–Over the 2021-22 school year, Jackson-Madison County School System students saw tremendous growth from the previous year. This increase Jackson’s school ratings to a ‘Level 5’ school district.



Tiffany Spight, chief academic officer “I’ve been working in the school system for 23 years and this is the first time that Jackson-Madison county is a composite of a 5. It’s so exciting,” said Tiffany Speight, chief academic officer for JMCSS.

The growth is observed through comparing test scores each year. The ranking begins at one and goes through 5, where the higher the number means the greatest amount of academic growth.

12 schools have been ranked a ‘Level 5,’ consisting of Andrew Jackson Elementary, East Elementary, Isaac Lane Elementary, JCM-Early College High, JCT Elementary, Madison Academic High, North Parkway Middle, Northeast Middle, Pope Elementary, South Elementary, South Side High, and Thelma Barker Elementary School.

4 schools have been ranked a ‘Level 4’ as well, consisting of Alexander Elementary, Denmark Elementary, JCM Middle, and West Bemis Middle School. This leaves 16 out of the 25 JMC schools at a ‘Level 4 or 5,’ and some have come a long way.

“There were some who were ‘Level 1’, that went from ‘Level 1’ to ‘Level 5’, and I think that is all and should all be credited to our classroom teachers,” says Spight.

Leaders say teachers worked tirelessly to ensure that students were properly meeting standards and going beyond. This was only one focus that officials believe helped to bring multiple schools to a ‘Level 5’ status.

Spight explains the steps to get to a ‘Level 5’ school.

“Our shift was really to focus on our Tennessee standards, what our Tennessee standards are asking our students to be able to do and how are we measuring that, how are we closing those achievement gaps to get our students where they are expected to be.”

Getting to a ‘Level 5’ status has been enough hard work in itself, but to keep the status the hard work needs to continue.

“I think its important that we keep working hard, and we keep putting children at the center of the work,”said Spight.

To see the results, you can head to the Tennessee Department of Education’s website.