Dwaine Smalley

1943 – 2022

Marlin Dwaine Smalley, age 78, resident of Middleton, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday afternoon, August 17, 2022.

Dwaine was born October 17, 1943 in Middleton, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marlin Lavern Smalley and Ruby Luttrell Smalley. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Kay Smalley and nephew, Howard “Howie” Mumford III.

Dwaine is survived by his son, Mark Lavern Smalley and his wife, Christina; two grandchildren, Darwin and Annie; three brothers, David Smalley and his wife, Barbara, Richard Smalley and Jimmy Smalley; two sisters, Dianne Mumford and her husband, Howard and Denese Smalley; and three nieces, Bridget Smalley Roberts and her husband, Paul, Sara Nicole Smalley and Cheyenne Cook.

Doggedly independent, eager to help, and known for his clever wit, Dwaine was a lifelong resident of Hardeman County, Tennessee. Operating heavy-equipment by trade, he was involved in developing much of the real estate around Middleton, Tennessee. Some of the projects in which Dwaine was involved include the Woodrun Property Owners Association, the Middleton City Park, and Middleton Elementary School, curating the earth upon which they were constructed. Many of the lakes and ponds around the community are also the result of Dwaine’s efforts.

For most of his life, Dwaine’s main passion was music. Self-taught, he developed skills for playing the banjo, upright bass, and guitar. Notably he was an original member in the Hardeman County Hee-Haw & Howdy Band, playing with them for several years to raise money for cancer research. Dwaine was also a fixture in many local bands, often performing to help fundraise for families in need.

Curious and humorous, always ready with a question or a punchline, Dwaine’s presence was appreciated by a host of family and dear friends. He will be mourned and missed.

The family will receive friends for a celebration of Dwaine’s life on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 1 until 5 P.M. at Middleton Community Center located at 400 South Main Street, Middleton, TN 38052.

