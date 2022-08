Mugshots : Madison County : 08/19/22 – 08/22/22

Angelica Dotson Angelica Dotson: Failure to appear

Adam Bain Adam Bain: DUI

Bradley Nelson Bradley Nelson: DUI

Brandon Powell Brandon Powell: Failure to appear

Brandon Sowers Brandon Sowers: Violation of probation



Christopher Lamar Christopher Lamar: Violation of community corrections

Clinton Jones Clinton Jones: Schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, DUI

Daniel Brasfield Daniel Brasfield: Failure to appear

David Howell David Howell: Contempt of court

Donnisha Joshua Donnisha Joshua: Vandalism, violation of probation



Eddie Tyus Eddie Tyus: Simple domestic assault, vandalism

Frank Barksdale Frank Barksdale: Vandalism, schedule I drug violations, public intoxication

Gavin Summers Gavin Summers: Criminal trespass

Heriberto Morales Regalado Heriberto Morales Regalado: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Ja’lyn Bonds Ja'lyn Bonds: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



Jerrius Liggins Jerrius Liggins: Possession of a handgun while under the influence

John Jones John Jones: Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

Jon Galbraith Jon Galbraith: DUI

Jordan Enfinger Jordan Enfinger: Schedule II drug violations, DUI

Juan Rodriguez Hernandez Juan Rodriguez Hernandez: Schedule II drug violations



Justin Gibbs Justin Gibbs: Schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony

Justin Smith Justin Smith: Theft over $1,000, schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony

Kanance Sullenger Kanance Sullenger: Violation of probation

Karen Curtis Karen Curtis: Failure to appear

Khanya Randolph Khanya Randolph: Child abuse or neglect/violent



Malik Cade Malik Cade: Theft over $999

Randarius Long Randarius Long: Simple domestic assault, harassment, vandalism, evading arrest

Reese Brooks Reese Brooks: Aggravated assault, criminal impersonation, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

Scott Reynolds Scott Reynolds: Violation of probation

Tammy Curry Tammy Curry: Simple domestic assault



Trevon Ben Trevon Ben: Simple possession/casual exchange, schedule I drug violations, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia

William Mann William Mann: Failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/19/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/22/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.