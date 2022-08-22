Obion County Fair returns for 64th year

OBION COUNTY, Tenn.–The fair is back, bigger and better than ever in one West Tennessee county.

A ribbon cutting was held to usher in the official opening of the 64th Annual Obion County Fair in Union City.

And it has everything you would expect from a county fair….

Lots of rides, games and of course great fair food.

Organizers say you can also expect a variety of activities to enjoy throughout the week.

“So we have a wide-range of activities from livestock shows to a demolition derby to a truck and tractor pull. Of course we have our carnival, we have beauty pageants on Saturday. So we have lots of different things including quality pro wrestling, that’ll take place on Wednesday,” said Blake Laws, 1st Vice President, Board of Directors for the Obion County Fair.

The Obion County Fair continues through Saturday.