Public invited to join candlelight vigil for victims of overdose

JACKSON, Tenn. — The community is being invited to remember victims of drug overdoses.

A candlelight vigil is being held at Unity Park on South Highland Avenue on Aug. 31 at 7 p.m., according to a news release.

“Overdose can affect anybody and one of the messages of this day is that the people who overdose are our sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters – they are loved and they are missed,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger. “By coming together to remember them, we stand together to say that more needs to be done to end overdose in our community.”

The vigil is being hosted by the City of Jackson’s Recreation and Parks Department and the Jackson-Madison Prevention Coalition and Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

Candles will be provided to those who attend, the release says.

