Showers Chances Continue Early this Week!

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast Update for August 22nd:

A massive storm system bringing historic rainfall to Texas and Louisiana is tracking to the east and will move south of us. A few bands of rain could drift through from the northernmost section of the storm this week to West Tennessee, but we won’t see much. We will talk about who is most likely to see the rain and when, plus the rest of your week and weekend’s forecast coming up here.

TONIGHT:

A few showers may drift into our counties that border Mississippi but most of us will stay dry tonight. Partly cloudy skies can be expected and the winds will be calm most of the night. The calm winds and high humidity could lead to some patchy fog developing again late tonight into Tuesday morning. Lows tonight will fall down to the mid to upper 60s across West Tennessee.

TUESDAY:

Some showers and weak storm chances will return again on Tuesday into the afternoon and evening as a potent storm system will track across the South. The system is going to remain too far south to have any major impacts across West Tennessee but shower chances will show up for some, most of them staying south of Jackson. Highs on Tuesday will reach the upper 80s and overnight lows will again fall into the upper 60s. Partly cloudy skies will linger in general and the winds will come out of the east most of the day. Chances for rain in Jackson sit between 20-30%.

WEDNESDAY:

Most of West Tennessee will be dry on Wednesday but a few showers may try to move up from the south as the day progresses. Chances for rain again only sit around 20% for Jackson but could be a bit higher for areas southeast of the Hub City. Highs on Wednesday will make it up to around 90° and lows will down to around 70°. The winds will come out of the east early in the day and shift more to the northeast by Wednesday night.

THURSDAY:

Showers chances will move out for the first half of the day on Thursday, but just like Wednesday, chances are slim so don’t count on seeing much. Highs will again reach up to around 90° with lows again near 70°. Mostly sunny skies will dominate into the afternoon and mostly clear skies will return for Thursday night. Chances for rain are between 10-20%, depending on how long it takes for the low pressure system to move out. The winds will come out of the northeast or north most of the day.

FRIDAY:

As of now, Friday looks to be a fantastic day and very pleasant weather is expected again for High School Friday night football games across the region. Mostly sunny skies are expected with highs approaching the low 90s with lows falling into the low 70s. The winds will vary in direction but come out of the northwest most of the day. Chances for rain sit below 10%, so don’t count on seeing any rain on Friday.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend weather looks to shaping up to be much better than last weekend across West Tennessee. Highs will make it up to the low 90s and morning lows will start out in the low 70s. Mostly sunny skies are expected for the majority of the weekend but some clouds and shower chances may try to return late Sunday evening and stick around into the following Monday. The winds this weekend will come out of the southeast on Saturday and out of the south on Sunday kicking the humidity up some.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After a very hot and dry July, August has been cooler and so far has been a wet month as well As of August 22nd, we had already seen the 7th wettest August on record in Jackson.

It appears the extreme heat may be over with but another heat wave or two could still move in before the summer is over. There will be more chances for severe weather but overall, August and September are typically low for severe weather development. The tropics have been very quiet so far but usually begin to heat up towards the end of the summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13