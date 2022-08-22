West Tennessee coffee shop takes off in new location

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A travelers best choice is ready to take flight.

Monday, the Roasted Bean Coffee Shop celebrated the grand opening of their newest location at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport.

To launch the new hot spot, Roasted Bean Coffee have also retailed a Stearman blend of coffee made for pilots by pilots.

Manager Jessica Clark says this was a perfect partnership for their small business. She says she is excited to bring more to their customers.

“That’s really what it’s about, is just giving people somewhere that they can come, they can have lunch in a relaxing atmosphere. Or they say take it to-go or they can come into our lounge and enjoy WiFi and just relax,” Clark said.

The Roasted Coffee Bean will also serve homemade snacks, keto-friendly menu items and more.

