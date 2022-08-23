City to unveil two ‘FREEdges’ to combat food insecurity

JACKSON, Tenn. — There is a new way to help those with food insecurity.

City unveils ‘FREEdges’ to combat food insecurity

City unveils ‘FREEdges’ to combat food insecurity

City unveils ‘FREEdges’ to combat food insecurity

City unveils ‘FREEdges’ to combat food insecurity

City unveils ‘FREEdges’ to combat food insecurity



City unveils ‘FREEdges’ to combat food insecurity

City unveils ‘FREEdges’ to combat food insecurity

The City of Jackson, in partnership with JACOA and First United Methodist downtown, will be unveiling two free community fridges.

This project is sponsored by the highly-competitive 2022 AARP Community Challenge grant. It was awarded to the City of Jackson as one of 260 quick-action projects out of 3,200 applications nationwide.

The community fridges will be joining an international network of hundreds of community fridges and will serve as a pilot program for expanding food access and addressing food insecurity in Jackson.

“It’s really important for the community to get involved with these. We’d really like to see everyone come together and access these fridges as much as they need. If you have any extra food or produce or anything, if your garden is over producing and you need somewhere to take the food, please bring it to the fridges. The community could really use it,” said Abby Palmer, a Coordinator for the Love Your Block program.

The Jackson “FREEdges” will also be working in partnership with Give Back Jack to join the existing network of food donations and volunteers here in the city.

Find more local news here.