Frances Virginia Johnson, age 80, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at her home in Humboldt, TN. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 11:00 A.M. until 4:00 P.M. at the Baily Park, 2400 Mitchell Street, Humboldt, TN 38343

Mrs. Johnson was born in Mississippi County, Arkansas on October 21, 1941, to the late Homer H. Kuykendall and Mary Peterson. She was also preceded in death by her husband of over 46 years, Mr. Walter Lee Johnson; one brother: Jerry Kuykendall; four sisters: Marcia Selph, Regina Tibbs, Sandra J. Staggs, Pamela Kuykendall; and one grandson: J.M. Porter.

She is survived by one son: Michael Allen Durbin of Holladay, TN; one daughter: Maria Lemonds of Humboldt, TN; four brothers: Homer H. Kuykendall of Montgomery, AL, Garland Kuykendall and Herschel Kuykendall both of Humboldt, TN, Joe C. Kuykendall of Potontoc, MS; two sisters: Brenda Milam of Humboldt, TN, Lavonia Kuykendall of Florence, MI; She leaves behind a legacy of four grandchildren: Samantha Cole, Emily Lockhart, B.J. Lockhart and Kenneth Durbin; and two great-grandchildren.

