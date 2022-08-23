Jackson Chamber, Tyler Guy Fund make plans for teen center

JACKSON, Tenn. — A meeting was held at the Jackson Chamber Tuesday to continue talks on creating a safe, but fun, center for teenagers.

Sabrina Blue, the Chair of the Tyler Guy Fund, visited the Jackson Chamber to shed light on the importance of the fund.

“The purpose of the Tyler Guy fund is to support existing youth centers. So we are not trying to recreate the wheel here. We are actually just bringing together those resources that are already here. And for the first time, that’ll be collaborating together,” Blue said.

While the center is still under way, Blue shared how teenagers will be engaged in the planning process.

“The Youth Advisory Board will consist of 25 youth that are being selected from the Madison County School District. So they are randomly selecting youth,” Blue said.

Blue continued by telling us the impact of having the teenagers dictate their own activities, and having a place to call their own.

“This is all about saving our youth because our youth are about to become adults, and if we empower them today, then they can empower their kids tomorrow,” Blue said.

Another meeting is scheduled at the Chamber on Sept. 27 at 11 a.m.

