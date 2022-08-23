Jackson Mayor Scott Conger to run for reelection

JACKSON, Tenn. – Jackson Mayor Scott Conger has announced is running for office once again.

Conger announced his decision on Tuesday, while also looking back on his three years in office.

Conger mentioned the city’s fight against COVID-19, saying despite those two years, they were control the budget, fight against corruption, establish the Commission on Aging and Youth Council and more.

“We invested in our employees, we’ve upgraded our processes to make it easier to do business with the city, and we’ve have done all these things while coming in under budget and paying back our debt,” Conger said.

Conger says that his work will not stop there, and shared what he wants to come next for the city.

“We will complete our animal care center, we will begin the planning to completely redesign Muse Park to fully utilize all 111-acres,” Conger said.

Conger says that they will also break ground on two new projects, Jackson’s first senior citizen center and a men’s homeless center.

Conger mentioned much more in his speech. You can watch the full announcement on Facebook.

