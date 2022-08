JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is asking people to be on the lookout.

The department says that 68-year-old Douglass Ray Reasons walked away from his home in the 1000 block Campbell around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The department says he may be in the North Highland and Campbell Street area.

If you have seen him, call the department at (731) 425-8400.

