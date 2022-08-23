LaReta Peace Diamond, age 77, of Haywood County, native of Crockett Mills, TN, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 19, 2022. Reta (Sister) loved the Lord and found beauty in all His creations. She was a faithful member of Springhill United Methodist Church. She was an excellent cook and loved gardening and planting flowers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Peace and Rebecca Mansfield Warren; her husband, Charles Diamond; her brother, Sonny Peace; and son, Mitch Cotten. She is survived by her sister, Sharon Dickson; grandson, Cameron Cotton (Emma); niece, Julia Mann Currie (Bill) and their children, Will, Rike and Campbell Currie. She also leaves behind her dear friend, Roger Rayburn, as well as other family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 5:30 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN with Bro. John Banks and Bro. David Peace officiating. There will be a visitation on Friday Evening, August 26, 2022, from 5:00 PM – 5:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests all donations in her name be sent to the Friends of Crockett Homeless Animals, c/o The Bank of Crockett, 515 South Bells St., Alamo, TN 38001, (731) 696-4709. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.