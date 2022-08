Celebration of the Life of Leach “Lee” Spivey, Jr. will be Friday, August 26, 2022 from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at The Jewel Event Center, 3333 N. Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN.

Mr. Spivey died Friday, August 12, 2022 in Henderson, TN.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.