Michigan business to expand into south Jackson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Michigan business is expanding into Madison County.

A news release from Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development says that Ventcon, Inc. is setting up at 130 Beasley Street in Jackson.

The site will be home to Ventcon‘s first manufacturing operations outside of their hometown of Allen Park, Michigan, near Detroit.

“Ventcon’s decision to locate in Tennessee is in direct response to the opportunities and success that Blue Oval City is bringing to this area. We are proud to be the new home of Ventcon’s manufacturing facility and congratulate this company on its significant win in Jackson,” said TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter.

The new sheet metal fabricating business will bring 75 new jobs to Jackson, and will employ over 250 people between the states, the release says.

The release says they will be investing $6.7 million into the site, which will allow them to have a location close to of its sizeable, contracted projects with Ford Motor Company.

“When companies choose to invest in Tennessee, it’s a testament to our strong business climate and highly skilled workforce. I thank Ventcon for its decision to establish operations in Madison County and create 75 new manufacturing jobs so that Tennesseans across the region can thrive,” said Gov. Bill Lee.

“We are excited to locate Jackson’s first project related to the Blue Oval City announcement. Even better, this company plans to establish roots here and be a part of the Jackson community beyond the construction period of the assembly plant. We look forward to a long relationship with Ventcon and have no doubt it will be successful here,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.

