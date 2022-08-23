Mugshots : Madison County : 08/22/22 – 08/23/22 August 23, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Levar Richardson Levar Richardson: Failure to appear, violation of probation Donny Lee Donny Lee: Disorderly conduct Harvey Howell Harvey Howell: Assault, driving under the influence, reckless driving Heather Waibl Heather Waibl: Vandalism Janisha Williams Janisha Williams: Violation of probation John Patterson John Patterson: Failure to appear Josalynn Greer Josalynn Greer: Vandalism Michaela Crothers Michaela Crothers: Aggravated assault Michelle Musgraves Michelle Musgraves: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Michelle Musgraves: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption Miguel Miller Miguel Miller: Failure to appear Rosalind Phillips Rosalind Phillips: Simple possession/casual exchange Taleshalyn Newson Taleshalyn Newson: Failure to appear The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/22/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/23/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin