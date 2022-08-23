Mugshots : Madison County : 08/22/22 – 08/23/22

Levar Richardson Levar Richardson: Failure to appear, violation of probation

Donny Lee Donny Lee: Disorderly conduct

Harvey Howell Harvey Howell: Assault, driving under the influence, reckless driving

Heather Waibl Heather Waibl: Vandalism

Janisha Williams Janisha Williams: Violation of probation



John Patterson John Patterson: Failure to appear

Josalynn Greer Josalynn Greer: Vandalism

Michaela Crothers Michaela Crothers: Aggravated assault

Michelle Musgraves Michelle Musgraves: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

Miguel Miller Miguel Miller: Failure to appear



Rosalind Phillips Rosalind Phillips: Simple possession/casual exchange

Taleshalyn Newson Taleshalyn Newson: Failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/22/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/23/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.