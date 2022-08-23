Redbone’s celebrates 16 years of service

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson restaurant threw a party and invited their customers!

Redbone’s Restaurant in Jackson is celebrating another year in business, and held a Sweet 16 party Tuesday evening, celebrating 16 years serving their customers.

The restaurant specializes in cuisine made famous in Memphis and New Orleans. The restaurant’s general manager says they’re happy to be a part of the Jackson business community.

“I’ve been with this company for about eight years. I’ve worked my way up, man. And everyday I feel blessed to work here,” said Chris Parrot, the General Manager of Redbone’s. “The atmosphere and the music and food. It’s one of the best place here in Jackson to be at.”

Redbone’s is located at 584 Carriage House Drive in north Jackson.

