Search continues for missing Jackson man

JACKSON, Tenn. — In early August, one family had a growing suspicion when they realized they haven’t heard from one of their family members in a few days. That is when they went to the Jackson Police Department and reported a missing person.

Jackie Edwards missing

Jackie Edwards missing

Jackie Edwards missing

Jackie Edwards missing

“First time anybody meets him, they don’t forget him. They know him and that is the type of person he is. He is the type of person who loves his family and that is why we know he is missing because we hear from him,” said Kem Edwards, the niece of Jackie Edwards.

Family says Jackie Edwards has been missing since Aug. 4. Kem Edwards says he was never the type to disappear, that is why they knew something was wrong.

“We haven’t heard from him. We have a time frame in our family if you hear from one another, and we didn’t hear from him, and we started checking with one another and asking if you heard from him,” Kem Edwards said.

During the morning of Aug. 23, the Jackson Fire and Jackson Police Departments searched through the Forked Deer River in hopes of finding Jackie Edwards.

Jackson police say they’re doing everything they can to find him, including searching different bodies of water.

“Keep it up, keep going, keep helping us find my uncle Jackie. Most of a lot of people know him, so just please, keep it up. I appreciate you, love my Jacksonians, and please help get him home,” Kem Edwards said.

Kem Edwards says Jackie Edwards was a fun loving man, and very well known in the community. She says he was even known at his local bank and different stores. However, recently she says he has been very emotional.

“He has some meltdowns, he gets upset. He has been upset over some things, some personal things between him and his partner. And when he gets upset, he cries. And he has been having some crying spells,” Kem Edwards said.

Kem Edwards says if she can tell her uncle anything, it would it would be to find help and that she loves him.

“Go to the nearest store, go to the nearest hospital, and most importantly, ‘Love you.’ Which he knows that, and I think even in his mind he knows that we’re looking for him. He knows that is not a shadow of a doubt. He knows that we are looking for him,” Kem Edwards said.

If you have any information regarding this search, call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.

Find more local news here.