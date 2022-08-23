TBI releases Hate Crime 2021 report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An annual publication detailing the volume and nature of hate crimes in the state has been released by The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Statistical Analysis Center.

The report uses data submitted to the TBI through its Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System program.

The study finds that in 2021, the number of offenses categorized with a known bias motivation increased from 122 in 2020 to 133.

The report also states that bias-motivated offenses categorized as Crimes Against Persons made up 73.48% of all Tennessee’s reported hate crimes in 2021.

Additionally, out of bias-motivated assaults reported, race/ethnicity/ancestry bias accounted for 64.89%, while sexual orientation was the second most reported bias at 14.89%.

Click here to view the full report.

