theLOCAL to welcome three new shops in September

JACKSON, Tenn. — New businesses are coming to the downtown Jackson area.





The three new businesses are coming to theLOCAL, a space in downtown where micro-business owners get a chance to bring their ideas to life.

The first one is Lamont’s Kitchen, catering to the community with the “jar concept.”

“Our whole idea is to keep food fresher longer. So with the jar technique, you’re sealing it airtight so that you don’t waste food,” said Briyona Batchelor, the owner of Lamont’s Kitchen.

Batchelor says it was started in memory of her father. She says she is excited to bring healthy food to the community with a purpose. You can try one of the best sellers like the strawberry cheesecake, the soups, or the salads.

Plus, it is accessible too. She says they will have hours open until 11 p.m. on weekends, and they also accept EBT.

“We’re going to create a system where everybody can eat. So we’re going to be able to accept EBT and SNAPS. And we’re already in the works of that. It won’t be ready before the opening, but it should be ready a few weeks after,” Batchelor said.

The second business is the Nine Oh Six, a thrift shop and pottery studio with classes.

“The Nine Oh Six is a vintage shop and a pottery studio. I’m an artist full time. So I got my degree in ceramics, and I’ve been working at a pottery studio called East Mitchell Clay in Humboldt for the past four years,” said Nine Oh Six owner Lakyn Bowman.

Bowman says she is excited to display her passion for 60s and 70s vintage finds, and also pottery to a variety of people. So if you’re looking for some vintage or ready to get your hands dirty, this may be the place for you.

“I’ll have some personal work for sale in the shop, but mostly just come and take a class and remind yourself that you are a creative person and getting your hands dirty is fun and enjoyable,” Bowman said.

The third business moving into the local is Hello Annie, a party supply shop.

Nine Oh Six will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. Bowman plans to host pottery classes as well as having personal work for sale in the shop.

Lamont’s Kitchen will be closed on Mondays, and will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Batchelor says Lamont’s Kitchen will have pick up and curbside available and plans to have a delivery app available in the future.

The businesses will be located at 202 West Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson, and have their grand opening on Sept. 10.

Find more local news here.