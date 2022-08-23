TN Secretary of State launches 2022 College Voter Registration Competition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett is launching the 2022 College Voter Registration Competition.

Tennessee colleges and universities are invited to participate in the event this September, recognized as National Voter Registration Month.

Participating schools can earn points by creating a voter registration campaign on campus, helping students get registered, and promoting voter registration on social media through the hashtag #GoVoteTN along with their campus-specific hashtag.

To earn points, schools must register students to vote through the Secretary of State’s website civics.tnsos.org/form/college-voter-reg-contest.

The competition will begin on September 1 and the last day for student registration to count toward a school’s point total is September 30.

Participating schools will compete in three categories: 4-year public school, 2-year public school, and private school.

Click here for more information about the competition or to request materials.

For more news across the state, click here.