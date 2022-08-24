UPDATE: 1 inmate found, 2nd still on the run, US Marshals say

UPDATES:

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — US Marshals say that one of two inmates who escaped the Chester County Jail have been found.

Marshals say that David Billings was found around 5 p.m. They add that the vehicle stolen after the two escaped has been recovered.

Marshals say that Aurelius Clayton is still on the run and is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should call the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 424-8477 or use the P3 mobile app.

EARLIER STORY:

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for two inmates who escaped from the Chester County jail.

According to Crime Stoppers, David Billings and Aurelius Clayton escaped the facility Wednesday afternoon and stole a vehicle.

Billings is a 22-year-old white male, 6’7″ and 245 pounds. Clayton is a 40-year-old black male, 6’3″ and 235 pounds.

Crime Stoppers says both have a violent criminal history, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

They allegedly have ties in the Chester, Madison and Henderson County areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477 or use the P3 mobile app.

