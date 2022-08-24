Isolated Showers And Warmer Temperatures

A powerful system continues to churn up showers and storms just south of the Tennessee border. Some isolated showers will continue to drift northward through Thursday and Friday but chances are slim for locations north of Jackson. We will be tracking the radar and have more on the rest of your week and weekend’s forecast coming up here.

TONIGHT:

A few patchy showers will linger early followed by partly cloudy skies and calm winds. The calm winds and high humidity could lead to some patchy fog developing again late tonight into Tuesday morning. Lows tonight will fall down to the mid to upper 60s across West Tennessee.

THURSDAY:

Showers chances will move out for the first half of the day on Thursday, but just like Wednesday, chances are slim so don’t count on seeing much. Highs will again reach up to around 90° with lows again near 70°. Mostly sunny skies will dominate into the afternoon and mostly clear skies will return for Thursday night. Chances for rain are between 10-20%, depending on how long it takes for the low pressure system to move out. The winds will come out of the northeast or north most of the day.

FRIDAY:

As of now, Friday looks to be a fantastic day and very pleasant weather is expected again for High School Friday night football games across the region. Mostly sunny skies are expected with highs approaching the low 90s with lows falling into the low 70s. The winds will vary in direction but come out of the northwest most of the day. Chances for rain sit below 10%, so don’t count on seeing any rain on Friday.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend weather looks to shaping up to be much better than last weekend across West Tennessee. Highs will make it up to the low 90s and morning lows will start out in the low 70s. Mostly sunny skies are expected for the majority of the weekend but some clouds and shower chances may try to return late Sunday evening and stick around into the following Monday. The winds this weekend will come out of the southeast on Saturday and out of the south on Sunday kicking the humidity up some.

NEXT WEEK:

Highs will hang around 90° for the beginning of next week with lows falling down to around 70°. Partly cloudy skies and a light south or southwest wind will also be sticking around. Some isolated pop up showers and weak storm chances also will be hanging around the for start of next week. There could be some tropical concerns towards the end of next week and that is something we will be keeping a very close eye on as we finish August and start the month of September.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After a very hot and dry July, August has been cooler and so far has been a wet month as well As of August 22nd, we had already seen the 7th wettest August on record in Jackson.

It appears the extreme heat may be over with but another heat wave or two could still move in before the summer is over. There will be more chances for severe weather but overall, August and September are typically low for severe weather development. The tropics have been very quiet so far but usually begin to heat up towards the end of the summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

